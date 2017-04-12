Kansas City designer receives national attention after launching gender neutral clothing line

"Child advocacy has always been a passion of mine, so I wanted to get involved," Tricia Steffes said. (CROSSING ARROWS)

A local designer's idea is getting national attention, it's already been on Huffington Post and she'll soon be on a major talk show.

All of the proceeds from her shirts will help the Child Protection Center in Kansas City, an organization that helps children who've been through the worst, from being abused to witnessing murder.

"Child advocacy has always been a passion of mine, so I wanted to get involved," Tricia Steffes said.

Steffes has done volunteer work for CPC for years. She recently came up with an idea for a gender neutral clothing line after her then 2 1/2-year-old daughter decided she would not be wearing dresses.

"As I tell people, her spirited taste didn't have room for pink and princesses. So after 2 1/2 years of navigating her desire to wear boy clothes, I decided to launch this line to give her and other kids and parents some more options, because as a parent you choose your battles," she said.

Steffes plans to give 100-percent of the proceeds from the shirts to CPC and a portion of the rest of her clothing line to them as well.

"We were so excited when she came to us with this idea of her new business as it was taking off. It was something important to want to share part of those proceeds with CPC is such a great gift," said Lisa Mizell, with the Child Protection Center in Kansas City.

"I knew that the clothing line was going to have a larger purpose than just clothing children. Our tagline is empowering children through clothing and child advocacy," Steffes said.

