Woman attacked with hammer: "He was being relentless with me"

One of the women who was attacked with a hammer is sharing her story, hoping the man who came after her and a coworker will be caught soon.

The two women were attacked at the Kansas City Crittenton Children's Center's administration building.

KCTV5 spoke to Joyce one day after the attack. KCTV5 is not using her last name since the suspect has not been caught yet.

She arrived at work just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"I got to work around 4:20 in the morning and whenever I pull into the lot, I always look around to make sure that there's no one around or I won't get out of my car and it looked fine to me," Joyce said.

About two hours later, she heard screaming in the building.

She then saw her coworker getting attacked. When Joyce made her presence known, he began to attack her.

"My first instinct was to lay there and just play dead, but I thought any minute, another blow is going to come to the back of my head and that would be it," Joyce said. "He was being relentless with me. And if Robby didn't show up when she showed up, I would have taken that last blow and I think that would have been the one that was head on."

Joyce was just recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She says on top of trying to determine when she'll be able to go back to work, she still has to find time get radiation treatment.

She says she's just grateful for her instincts kicking in, possibly saving her and her co-worker's lives.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Joyce and her family. More information here.

