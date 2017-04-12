UMKC confirms single case of mumps - KCTV5

UMKC confirms single case of mumps

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Amanda Palumbo, Executive Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has confirmed one case of mumps on campus. 

In a letter to faculty, staff and students, the university says the student was diagnosed with the mumps on Tuesday.

The student, who lives in the Oak Street Residence Hall, went home from class that day. 

In the letter, UMKC says it's the first case of the mumps confirmed this school year. 

Mumps cases have been reported at 15 Missouri universities and just this week, Kansas State University announced it was up to 15 confirmed cases since February. 

