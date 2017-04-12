Cornerstones of Care named national finalist for Building Community Award

Cornerstones says every year they help around 12,000 children and their families in Kansas and Missouri. (KCTV5)

A metro non-profit, helping thousands of children in Missouri and Kansas who have survived unthinkable traumas, is in the running for a prestigious award, and a lot of money.

Cornerstones of Care has been named a finalist for the Gerry Rauenhorst Building Community Award from the Opus Foundation.

The organization is competing against seven other organizations across the nation.

Those wanting to help have until 3 p.m. on April 14 to vote.

Cornerstones of Care provides treatment, prevention and support to at-risk children and their families.

The organization offers several services across the metro, including a therapeutic day school for kindergartners through high schoolers and various forms of intensive counseling, including art and music therapy.

They also place foster children with families during emergency situations, and in some cases, these families become forever families.

The winner of the award not only takes home a prestigious title but also a grant worth $64,000.

Chief Development Officer Sara Gardner says $64,000 would go a long way in helping children overcome problems and traumas no child should ever have to face.

“We know that kids heal in a number of different ways, with a number of different supports,” Gardner said. “We would like to really invest in art therapy, music therapy, horticulture therapy, our garden program, things that really reach out to the inner spark in each of our kids and help them heal.”

Cornerstones also helps children, who have aged out of the foster system, transition into adulthood without the support of a traditional family.

This is the first time that Cornerstones of Care has been considered for the award.

Cornerstones says every year they help around 12,000 children and their families in Kansas and Missouri.

