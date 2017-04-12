Police investigate armed robbery at Walgreens in KCMO - KCTV5

Police investigate armed robbery at Walgreens in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The robbery happened about 8:39 a.m. at the Walgreens at 2501 E Linwood Boulevard. (KCTV5) The robbery happened about 8:39 a.m. at the Walgreens at 2501 E Linwood Boulevard. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating an armed robbery at a business that happened Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened about 8:39 a.m. at the Walgreens at 2501 E Linwood Boulevard.

Authorities say the robbery happened in the store's pharmacy and that they are searching for a black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacket and a blue mask. They say the suspect was driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix. 

Police have not said if anything was stolen or if anyone was hurt.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.