Police investigate armed robbery at Walgreens in KCMO

Police in Kansas City are investigating an armed robbery at a business that happened Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened about 8:39 a.m. at the Walgreens at 2501 E Linwood Boulevard.

Authorities say the robbery happened in the store's pharmacy and that they are searching for a black man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacket and a blue mask. They say the suspect was driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix.

Police have not said if anything was stolen or if anyone was hurt.

No further information is available at this time.

