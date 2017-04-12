Sedalia schools put emphasis on mental health after 3 suicides i - KCTV5

Sedalia schools put emphasis on mental health after 3 suicides in 2 years

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) -

Schools in Sedalia are putting a new emphasis on mental health.

A student at Smith-Cotton High School took their own life on Saturday and unfortunately, it's not the first time the students and faculty have experienced a loss like this.

Since 2016, three students have taken their own lives.

Smith-Cotton's principal Wade Norton says his school has implemented a mental health initiative made up of informational videos, lectures and discussions at every grade level.

Some parents were concerned about the conversations on such a sensitive topic.

Norton says he could have communicated better, but his main hope is that this never happens again.

