Shooting leaves 1 in life-threatening condition in KCMO - KCTV5

Shooting leaves 1 in life-threatening condition in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital and is in life-threatening condition. (KCTV5) The victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital and is in life-threatening condition. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A shooting in Kansas City sent one person to the hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday.

Police say it happened about 5:37 a.m. near 24th Terrace and College Avenue.

The victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

Northbound traffic on College Avenue has been blocked off, along with other streets, as police investigate the shooting. Wheatley Elementary School and a daycare are in the search area.

Authorities say they do not have a suspect in the shooting.

This story is still developing. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.