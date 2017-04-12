Shooting leaves 1 in life-threatening condition in KCMO

The victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital and is in life-threatening condition. (KCTV5)

A shooting in Kansas City sent one person to the hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday.

Police say it happened about 5:37 a.m. near 24th Terrace and College Avenue.

The victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

Northbound traffic on College Avenue has been blocked off, along with other streets, as police investigate the shooting. Wheatley Elementary School and a daycare are in the search area.

Authorities say they do not have a suspect in the shooting.

This story is still developing. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.