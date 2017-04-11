Man drowns trying to retrieve toy boat from Kansas City lake

Police say, three men, in their 20’s, were using the remote-controlled boat in the lake when the boat stalled. (KCTV5)

Rescue crews from the Kansas City fire and police departments spent a majority Tuesday night looking for a man who went into a lake at Blue Valley Park to get a remote-controlled boat but then disappeared.

Officers are now investigating the incident as an accidental drowning.

They were called to the scene about 9 p.m., then just after midnight, a body was pulled from Bales Lake, located near E 24th Street and Topping Avenue.

Police say, three men in their 20s, were using the remote-controlled boat in the lake when the boat stalled. One of the men decided to swim out to get it, but had trouble breathing in the cold water and never returned.

The Lee's Summit Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team was called to the scene. They were able to find the man’s body.

Authorities have not identified the man's body.

The two other men at the lake were not injured.

