Friends, family remember runner who died after marathon

Brandon Russell collapsed not long after finishing the Rock the Parkway Half Marathon.

Friends and family of a runner who died at the end of a Kansas City race this weekend came together Tuesday to remember him.

He was 34, healthy and no one knows yet why he died.

He ran track and cross country during his high school days at Pius. He’s been an avid runner since, so it was fitting that they chose the football field, circled by the track, to celebrate his life.

“I look up there and I see a lot of Warriors," said Rick Byers, St. Pius X's football coach. "A lot of my kids. A lot of my guys. And that’s a testament to him and his family.”

A table held mounds of medals he’s earned with his skill for speed.

Russell earned the nickname “Flash,” which could refer to his speedy feet and that charming smile he flashed.

His childhood friends called their group “Handsome, Inc.” and named Russell the president and CEO.

"It's a celebration of life the way he would want," said childhood friend Derek Bryon.

The only thing he loved more than running – was his fiancé, Taryn Klein. They were set to be married in August.

“Brandon always wanted everyone to be together," Klein said. "This would have been his dream. I wish he was here because throwing a party at the St Pius football field would just be it. Nobody else could've done this besides him.”

