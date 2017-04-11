Olathe crews tackle fire at abandoned structure - KCTV5

Olathe crews tackle fire at abandoned structure

The Olathe Fire Department is on scene of a fire at an abandoned structure. 

56 Highway is closed between Robinson and 151st Street due to the fire. 

Crews from Fire District 1, Fire District 2 and the Northwest Johnson County Fire Department are assisting. 

No injuries have been reported. 

