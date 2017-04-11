Kansas City International Airport unveils new amenities

New amenities are now at the Kansas City International Airport, making traveling easier for some people. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

New amenities are now at the Kansas City International Airport, making traveling easier for some people.

In order to be in line with federal regulation, a new animal service area and a nursing mothers room has been added in Terminal C. This is the first time the airport has been able to offer these two amenities.

It's all a part of a $5 million renovation project that began in Oct. 2016.

The project will create a new gate departure lounge to benefit American, Allegiant, Frontier, Spirit airlines and their customers. The project includes a new larger security checkpoint, larger baggage claim area, larger restrooms and an upgrade to concessions.

Airport spokesman Justin Meyer said this project came about after American Airlines requested a larger space to offer more flights.

"This allows us a little more expansion, a larger security checkpoint which will get customers through the security process in a faster in our time which will allow all of our airlines in this departure lounge including American to fly a larger aircraft to more destinations if they want,” Meyer said.

Meyers says there are still constraints when it comes to seating.

He said that’s one amenity they weren't able to increase because of the geometry of the building.

