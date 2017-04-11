Students get first-hand look at what goes into the water they drink

Over 60 seventh-graders from University Academy partnered up with professionals from Honeywell to get out of the classroom to sample and test the water in the community they live in. (Abigael Jaymes/KCTV5 News)

The purpose of the hands-on experience was to inspire urban students to pursue technical careers and connect with the environment.

Students collected samples at Indian Creek, recorded data and learned how to conduct a site survey. Using the collected data, classes plan to implement water quality improvement projects in the classroom.

Freda Valesquez said it was exciting to learn how what you do in your community affects the water you drink.

“What we have learned today is that we need to stop throwing litter into our water because some of the organisms living in our water can get hurt because of all the littering that we do," Valesquez said.

Both professionals from Honeywell and the Blue River Watershed Association assisted the students.

