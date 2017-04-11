Kansas City to hire firm to conduct national search for new police chief

Police Chief Darryl Forte announced his retirement last month. It'll likely be a while before Kansas City has a new police chief, but that process is underway. (KCTV5)

The search is on for Kansas City Police Department's top job.

Police Chief Darryl Forte announced his retirement last month. It'll likely be a while before Kansas City has a new police chief, but that process is underway.

Forte announced he'll be retiring next month after 30 years in law enforcement. It'll be up to the Police Board of Commissioners to determine who the next chief will be.

It's still very early, so no decision has been made on whether the rules surrounding overtime accrual will change after Forte walks away with about a $500,000 in vacation, comp and sick time.

The commissioners say they plan to use a search firm, and while they'll look locally, it will be a nationwide search.

"We have asked for proposals from various search firms, and we received five. We will in our closed meeting review those today. We may or may not make a decision as to which firm we'll use," police board president Leland Shurin said.

As for a timeline on when we can expect a new chief, commissioners say roughly 90 to 120 days.

