Boy, 4, still hospitalized after hit-and-run, suspect remains on the loose

A 4-year-old boy remains hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash at 31st and Prospect. (Provided by family)

A mother and three children were struck by a car as they were crossing the street.

Police are still looking for the driver.

K'Nari's mother posted a Facebook video, indicating he is improving. The boy was sitting up and at one point, looked at his mother and asked, "why you crying?"

Meanwhile, the incident shook up witnesses in the area.

Assunta Johnson and Jennifer Prado heard a commotion outside the Hope Family Care Clinic where they work.

It's next to the intersection where the driver struck the pregnant mother and her three children.

Johnson rushed to the scene where the mother was crying for help. Two of the young children were OK, but witnesses say the 4-year-old was dragged by the car for about 10 feet.

"I did not hesitate," Johnson said. "When they said it was kids on the ground, I immediately went."

"He was bleeding from his head," Johnson said. "He was crying. Patiently breathing, emotional - just makes me think of my grandkids.

Kansas City police are looking for a light gray Chevy Impala that has temporary tags on it.

