Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Independence leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

One employee is dead and four others are hurt after an explosion Tuesday in a mixing building at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant.

The explosion happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The explosion was in a primer mixing cell, plant officials said.

The four injured employees were evaluated on scene and refused further treating.

The 77-year-old plant sits on nearly 4,000 acres and is the first of a dozen Army small-arms factories. The plant makes small-caliber ammunition and tests its reliability. It also operates the NATO test center.

The property has more than 400 buildings and nine warehouses, and has a storage capacity of more than 700,000 square feet. Its workforce includes 29 Department of Army civilians and a soldier to provide contract oversight.

The scene has been secured and the ATF has rendered the area safe so that officials can begin determining what happened.

The installation is closed for the remainder of the day. Employees should call their building hotline number before returning to work Wednesday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today’s tragedy at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant. I will continue to monitor the situation as we learn more details," U.S. Representative Sam Graves said.

Scott Allen with the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration says he has few immediate details about the blast. But he says OSHA investigators are heading to the scene.

