Man charged after making terrorist threats against Harrisonville High School

Levi Schoonover, 18, was charged by the Cass County Prosecuting Attorney with one count of a third-degree terrorist threat. (KCTV5)

A man in Cass County has been charged after making threats toward an area high school.

Levi Schoonover, 18, was charged by the Cass County Prosecuting Attorney with one count of a third-degree terrorist threat.

Court documents say Schoonover posted the threat Saturday night on Facebook. The post read, "Feeling like I need to vent all my unsovable problems. Also feeling like I should shoot up a high school.. Decisions."

Harrisonville High School principal Jason Eggers saw the post and called the Harrisonville Police Department out of concern for the safety of students at the school. The Cass County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the investigation.

Eggers advised that Schoonover had dropped out of school and that he felt the statements were sincere.

Authorities determined that Schoonover had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Cass County prior to making the threats.

Deputies arrested Schoonover at his grandfather's residence in Peculiar, MO.

Schoonover says the post was a joke and told police he wanted to be released so that he could "delete it and move on."

Schoonover was being held on a $400.00 bond for his previous warrant and a signature bond for the threats. He posted bond on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.