Mizzou looks at new technology to identify pain in pets

Now, a new device, paired with a new motion analysis lab, can identify and measure the force that an animal places as they walk. (KCTV5)

Identifying pain in animals is usually difficult and sometimes impossible.

But new technology that just arrived at the University of Missouri, is bringing doctors a step closer.

Researchers and veterinarians at Mizzou say this is the first time such technology has made it’s way to Missouri.

And it’s here for a reason. The state’s dog population is susceptible to orthopedic injuries.

“We have a really large population of agility and working dogs, herding dogs and walking dogs. These guys end up getting really unique injuries that can be very difficult to diagnose,” University of Missouri Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Bryan Torres said.

From police dogs to service dogs, military dogs and farming dogs, these four-legged friends in Missouri do some serious work.

But that work often results in pain. That, Dr. Torres says, is not so easy to fix.

“Our patients don’t speak when you go to the doctor, you can’t tell them how you feel,” Torres said.

Now, a new device, paired with a new motion analysis lab, can identify and measure the force that an animal places as they walk.

The technology can pinpoint exactly where it hurts, show the success of a surgery and determine which therapy practices are helping the animal improve at the fastest rate.

It’s a level of advanced science that hasn’t been seen at Mizzou, until now.

Right now, the technology is being used on smaller dogs.

By simply studying a few dogs, Dr. Torres says they’ll be able to apply their findings to the entire population.

Beyond that, he says what they’re learning will help improve the healing of sports and orthopedic injuries in humans, down the road.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.