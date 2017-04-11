Death in wooded Kansas City area investigated as homicide

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area of Kansas City as a homicide. (KCTV5)

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a wooded area of Kansas City as a homicide.

Police said in a news release that 29-year-old Michael Luckey, of Osawatomie, KS was found dead last week. His cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Police are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.