Death in wooded Kansas City area investigated as homicide

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

Police said in a news release that 29-year-old Michael Luckey, of Osawatomie, KS was found dead last week. His cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Police are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

