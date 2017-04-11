1 injured, 1 in custody in Riverside shooting

It happened before 3:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of NW Kalivas Circle. (KCTV5)

One person was hurt and another is in custody after an early morning shooting on Tuesday.

It happened before 3:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of NW Kalivas Circle.

Police responded to a call of shots fired to find a victim outside a building. The individual was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers believe the person was shot while inside the building.

A suspect was arrested inside the building.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.