1 injured, 1 in custody in Riverside shooting

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -

One person was hurt and another is in custody after an early morning shooting on Tuesday.

It happened before 3:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of NW Kalivas Circle.

Police responded to a call of shots fired to find a victim outside a building. The individual was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officers believe the person was shot while inside the building. 

A suspect was arrested inside the building.

