Search continues for man who attacked 2 women with hammer outside children's center

The search continues for a man who attacked two women with a hammer outside a children's center.

The attack happened about 6 a.m. Tuesday outside St. Luke's Crittenton Children's Center located in the 10900 block of Elm Avenue as one of those women was just getting out of her car for work. The other woman tried to stop the attack.

While a hospital spokesperson says both women are in good condition with one being released from the hospital, police are still searching for the suspect.

The man also stole the woman's four-door, tan 2002 Mazda 626.

Later in the afternoon, officers saw the vehicle and chased the suspect. The car crashed near East 93rd Street and Newton Avenue and the driver jumped out and ran into the woods.

Police have been searching the woods, even bringing out their K-9 units, but so far, no luck in locating him.

The hospital informed KCTV5 that no children were put in danger due to the incident.

A GoFundMe account has been started for the woman originally involved in the attack. To donate, click here.

