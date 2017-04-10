KCK police want to speak with woman regarding death investigatio - KCTV5

KCK police want to speak with woman regarding death investigation

Brenda Morse (KCKPD) Brenda Morse (KCKPD)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police in KCK are looking for a woman they want to speak with regarding a death investigation. 

Kansas City, KS police have not called Brenda Morse a suspect, nor have they have mentioned which investigation it involves. 

According to police, Morse also has city warrants. 

If you have any information, contact KCK police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

