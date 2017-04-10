Runner who died following race in Kansas City identified - KCTV5

Brandon Russell collapsed after finishing the Rock the Parkway half-marathon on Saturday. (Submitted) Brandon Russell collapsed after finishing the Rock the Parkway half-marathon on Saturday. (Submitted)
The man who died following a weekend race has been identified. 

Brandon Russell collapsed after finishing the Rock the Parkway half-marathon on Saturday. 

Family members say he was an avid runner and triathlete. 

A GoFundMe page has been set up in his honor.

You can find more information here

