Runner who died following race in Kansas City identified

The man who died following a weekend race has been identified.

Brandon Russell collapsed after finishing the Rock the Parkway half-marathon on Saturday.

Family members say he was an avid runner and triathlete.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in his honor.

