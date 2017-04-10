82-year-old woman evacuates from burning Olathe home - KCTV5

82-year-old woman evacuates from burning Olathe home

Posted: Updated:
Jeff DeGraffenreid, Olathe Fire Chief Jeff DeGraffenreid, Olathe Fire Chief
An elderly woman was rescued from a burning home in Olathe by her son. (Betsy Webster/KCTV5) An elderly woman was rescued from a burning home in Olathe by her son. (Betsy Webster/KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

An elderly woman evacuated from a burning home in Olathe by her son.

Firefighters at 5:05 p.m. reported to a fire call at 19207 W. 122nd Street. 

Several neighbors rushed to the aid of the woman during the fire. 

Medics examined the woman for chest tightness. 

Damage was reported to the home and vehicles. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.