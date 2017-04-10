82-year-old woman evacuates from burning Olathe home

An elderly woman was rescued from a burning home in Olathe by her son. (Betsy Webster/KCTV5)

Firefighters at 5:05 p.m. reported to a fire call at 19207 W. 122nd Street.

Several neighbors rushed to the aid of the woman during the fire.

Medics examined the woman for chest tightness.

Damage was reported to the home and vehicles.

