3 children, mother hurt in Kansas City hit-and-run

Cortez Dolyle remains in shock after learning his daughter and three grandchildren were hit by a car. (KCTV5)

An individual suffered life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run between 30th Street and 31st Street at Prospect Avenue. (KCTV5)

Three children under the age of five are victims of an apparent hit-and-run between 30th Street and 31st Street at Prospect Avenue.

Along with the three children, the mother was injured by the vehicle while the four were crossing the street.

Kansas City police dispatch said earlier Monday one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

“My grandchild. The pain he got dragged by a car… that’s the hardest part," Dolyle said.

Maurice Walker says he saw the vehicle that hit the family. He says the vehicle initially stopped and three people got out. But they got back in the car and pulled off.

Walker says the children’s mother screamed for help.

"People crying...people screaming," Walker said. "People on the bus. She was screaming, 'somebody help, somebody help.'"

Investigators are looking for the car involved, which was described as a possible light-colored Chevy Impala.

The vehicle had temporary tags on it, according to police.

