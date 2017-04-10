Lawson brothers Dedric, KJ leaving Memphis for Kansas

Memphis’ Dedric Lawson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - High-scoring swingman Dedric Lawson and his brother K.J. Lawson announced Monday they are heading to Kansas, giving coach Bill Self a pair of high-profile transfers beginning with the 2018-19 season.

The former Memphis standouts will sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules.

Dedric Lawson was one of the nation's top transfers available after averaging 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a sophomore this past season.

The former McDonald's All-American will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Jayhawks.

K.J. Lawson only played in 10 games as a freshman because of an Achilles injury, and averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds last season. He'll have three seasons with the Jayhawks if the NCAA grants him a sixth year because of the injury.

