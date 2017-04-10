Chiefs' 2017 preseason opponents announced

The 2017 NFL's preseason schedule has been announced.

The Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener will see the team host the San Francisco 49ers in the first week, then trips to Cincinnati and Seattle.

Kansas City wraps up the preseason with a home game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs-Seahawks game will be televised nationally on CBS. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Gametimes and dates will be announced.

Full schedule:

vs 49ERS (Aug. 10-14)

at Bengals (Aug. 17-21)

at Seahawks (Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.)

vs TITANS (Aug. 31 - Sept. 1)

