Teens remain hospitalized after Lenexa wreck that killed 2

The lives of nine teens and their families changed following a deadly wreck in Lenexa.

Isaiah Stroble, 15, was the driver of the vehicle. Stroble and 13-year-old Angel Espinosa were killed in the wreck.

Police attempted to pull over the car when it was seen driving without its headlights on. Police say the driver sped off and a short time later, struck a tree near 80th and Mauer.

Stroble did not have a license, according to police.

Espinosa's family is still processing what happened.

“They were babies, just babies," said his great aunt, Lisa Burch. "He was 13 - kids need to know that when you get in the car, you get in the car, you buckle up, and just make good decisions in cars. Hard.”

Burch wants people to remember not all kids who make bad decisions are bad.

She said her nephew was a good, kind-hearted kid.

“He was a funny kid...you would smile. If you were around him, you would smile.”

The other seven teens survived the wreck, but not without consequences.

Louren Villegas, 15, was inside the car. She told her sister Aundrea what happened.

“It was dark," Aundrea Shady-Frye said. "The car was going too fast. And the kids kept saying slow down slow down.”

The teen is now dealing with consequences she never expected: surgery, rehab and the death of two friends.

“All those kids that night would say, ‘I made a bad choice,'" said Shady-Frye.

A GoFund Me account has been set up for Villegas.

Both of those who died attended school in Kansas City, KS.

Students and teachers are struggling and the Kansas City, KS Schools District called in crisis teams to offer support.

"We have counselors and a place for them to go to talk with themselves, talk with other kids, do art and other kinds of creative things so that they can work on what they need," said David Smith of KCK Public Schools. "A lot of other kids though need the routine, need to get back to a regular day."

The district dispatched letters home to families to let them know what happened.

