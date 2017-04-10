VIDEO: Officer Wagstaff's sons give "Play Ball" order - KCTV5

VIDEO: Officer Wagstaff's sons give "Play Ball" order

Posted: Updated:
The sons of Independence police officer Thomas Wagstaff were part of the Kansas City Royals' home opener festivities. (Kansas City Royals) The sons of Independence police officer Thomas Wagstaff were part of the Kansas City Royals' home opener festivities. (Kansas City Royals)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The sons of Independence police officer Thomas Wagstaff were part of the Kansas City Royals' home opener festivities. 

Wagstaff's sons gave the "Play Ball" order prior to Monday's opener against the Oakland A's. 

From the Kansas City Royals: 

Wagstaff, who was shot during a response to a robbery, remains hospitalized. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.