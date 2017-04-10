Welch’s investigates after mysterious foreign object found in woman's jar of jelly

She says she bought the jar of jelly from the grocery store down the street. What is isn’t clear, but it’s rock-hard, about three-inches long, twisted and not something Kennedy was thrilled to find. (Sarah Kennedy)

Sarah Kennedy starts her day with a bit of toast and jelly, but what she found in the jar prompted the 87-year-old to call KCTV5 News.

“I've lived in this house since 1972,” the Kansas City woman said.

Every morning, Kennedy has cleaned her home, done the laundry, raised her children, and eaten toast with just a bit of grape jelly.

At her age, Kennedy concedes there are very few "firsts" left to experience, especially not like this.

“After all of these years, 87 years, I've never experienced anything in food like that,” she said. “It looked like a bone to me. In this jelly.”

Kennedy says she was sitting down trying to eat her breakfast and stuck a fork in the jelly jar.

“I found something hard in it, and I pulled it out and it was this bone,” she said.

She says she bought the jar of jelly from the grocery store down the street. What it is isn’t clear, but it’s rock-hard, about three-inches long, twisted and not something Kennedy was thrilled to find.

Kennedy was just glad she didn't put in on her toast and take a bite.

Kennedy says she's not looking for a paycheck or a lawsuit, just an explanation. After all, she'd eaten half of the jar that had the thing lurking inside the whole time.

“I wanted to find out what this is. I didn't want to just let this go and not know what it would do to me later on. I want to know what I've been eating from,” she said. “I haven't touched it since.”

She contacted Welch’s. The company immediately overnighted shipping supplies so that she could send the item back to Welch’s in hopes of determining what it is and why it was in Kennedy’s jelly jar.

But just in case that went south, or got lost in the mail, Kennedy called KCTV5 to make sure somebody else saw that thing. She didn't want people to think she was crazy, just cautious.

“That would frighten you if you was eating it,” she said.

Kennedy is mailing that piece of whatever to Welches and we'll keep you posted when she hears back.

KCTV5 also contacted Welches to ask about Kennedy's concern, but we have not heard back.

