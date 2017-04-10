What you need to know for Opening Day at the K

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened early Wednesday morning after being shut down for hours due to a six-vehicle accident that took the lives of five people.More >
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened early Wednesday morning after being shut down for hours due to a six-vehicle accident that took the lives of five people.More >
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth. The Leavenworth Police Department said the man was shot and killed at Rose Street and Pennsylvania Street. The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.More >
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth. The Leavenworth Police Department said the man was shot and killed at Rose Street and Pennsylvania Street. The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.More >
For a couple who spent years denying they were even in a relationship, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are making up for lost time by divulging some major details about their marriage.More >
For a couple who spent years denying they were even in a relationship, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are making up for lost time by divulging some major details about their marriage.More >
Police used cadaver dogs, a backhoe and other construction equipment Tuesday to help search a sprawling farm for four missing men believed to be victims of foul play.More >
Police used cadaver dogs, a backhoe and other construction equipment Tuesday to help search a sprawling farm for four missing men believed to be victims of foul play.More >
A woman who was eating at a Denny's in Southern California picked up the tab for a group of firefighters who had just finished battling a fire.More >
A woman who was eating at a Denny's in Southern California picked up the tab for a group of firefighters who had just finished battling a fire.More >
Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica.More >
Scientists say a vast iceberg has broken off from a key floating ice shelf in Antarctica.More >
The University of Kansas Medical Center's Police Department has located a 59-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday.More >
The University of Kansas Medical Center's Police Department has located a 59-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday.More >
Authorities in Topeka, KS are searching for a young boy who they say just rode away on his bike Tuesday evening. Jusiah Gabhart, 7, was last seen about 6 p.m. in the area of Sixth Avenue and Filmore Street.More >
Authorities in Topeka, KS are searching for a young boy who they say just rode away on his bike Tuesday evening. Jusiah Gabhart, 7, was last seen about 6 p.m. in the area of Sixth Avenue and Filmore Street.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged in an April road-rage crash that killed another driver.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged in an April road-rage crash that killed another driver.More >
An Olathe man who admitted he stole more than $275,000 in merchandise from a store where he worked.More >
An Olathe man who admitted he stole more than $275,000 in merchandise from a store where he worked.More >