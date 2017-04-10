What you need to know for Opening Day at the K

The season has already begun but Monday’s game still means a lot to Royals fans. Monday is Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium. (Stephanie Kayser/KCTV5 News)

The season has already begun but Monday’s game still means a lot to Royals fans.

Monday is Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals begin their home campaign against the Oakland Athletics. First pitch from the K is scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

The theme for the Royals 2017 season is "Raised Royal."

Kansas City may have a lot of new fans since winning the World Series in 2015 but many more fans have been following the team not just for years, but for generations. And that’s what the team is celebrating.

Opening day has been good to the Royals in recent years, but overall the team has about a 50% chance at coming away with a win.

Baseball is a game of stats and history and when it comes to the Royals' home opener, the team is just above average.

Dating back to 1969 the team is 25-23 on Opening Day but their history of late is much better.

The Royals have won 4-straight home openers since 2013. Which is a nice change of pace after losing their home openers in the four previous seasons.

Today the Royals will try to make it five straight home opener victories but history shows that the Athletics are a tough opponent.

The Royals have played the A’s twice for a home opener and have yet to win.

The Boys in Blue come into Monday's game with a 2-4 record. The Athletics have posted a 3-4 record.

For those planning to attend the game, parking lots open at 9 a.m. with the stadium opening at 1 p.m.

Parking at the K will cost $15 per vehicle, $20 for oversized vehicles and $25 for RVs and buses. Parking costs can be paid for with cash only.

As fans enter the game they will find new express lanes for the 2017 season. Fans who do not have any kind of bag will be able to use the new lanes at Gates B and D to get into the stadium faster.

Bags are allowed inside the stadium. Officials say fans are allowed to bring in a bag that is 16-inches by 16-inches by 8-inches.

Signs are allowed inside the stadium, but only if they are on a stick.

Unopened water or sports drinks are also allowed inside the K.

Monday's game is officially sold out but fans are still able to pick up tickets on the secondary market. Standing room only tickets are available for $54 while the games most expensive tickets, a seat in the BATS Crown Club, will cost fans a whopping $747.

During Monday's game and throughout the season the Royals will honor the loss of pitcher Yordano Ventura. The team plans to honor the fallen pitcher with a pregame ceremony and a first pitch thrown out by members of Ventura's family. A patch has been placed on all 2017 Royals jerseys and in several locations throughout the stadium.

Fans who are headed out to the K who plan to be on Snapchat will be able to access a new geofilter created by KCTV5.

Headed to the K for #OpeningDay? Celebrate #RaisedRoyal and use our new Snapchat filter! Save and send pics to yourphotos@kctv5.com #5atTheK pic.twitter.com/aYQUO3QA4S — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 10, 2017

