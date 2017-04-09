Overnight storms possible for metro area

There's a possibility of strong storms hitting the metro area overnight on Monday morning.

Between 11 p.m. and sunrise is when a few thunderstorms could move in from the north and west.

A stronger storm could muster up some hail, but at this point, it's mainly just small hail and thunder that's expected in this time frame.

Spotty showers are possible for northeast Kansas between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Despite Sunday's storm chances, meteorologist Ronelle Williams says we're still on pace for a beautiful day Monday afternoon for the Kansas City Royals' home opener.

