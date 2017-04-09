Police, firefighters join together for Wagstaff fundraiser - KCTV5

Police, firefighters join together for Wagstaff fundraiser

Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

Police and firefighters in Blue Springs joined together for a fundraiser for Independence Police Officer Thomas Wagstaff, who was shot in the line of duty.

“It hit me while I was running. This is something that I can do to bring the community together and encourage others to come out and support Officer Wagstaff,” said Blue Springs Police Officer Keegan Hughes.

Hughes decided to run a marathon, wearing his full police uniform. Throughout the day, others joined in to walk or run a 5K.

Blue Springs Police and the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District joined in to run and sell t-shirts to raise money for Wagstaff and his family.

“Officer Wagstaff is a terrific guy outside of even the police department,” said fire Cpt. Jason Chamberlain. “Every dime helps.”

Independence Police are thankful for the support.

“It just reminds you that we are a family,” said Officer Luis Virgil.

Community members signed a flag with the thin blue line as a show of support for Wagstaff and his family.

