KU's Devonte Graham announces return for senior season

A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 70 in Bonner Springs has closed a portion of westbound I-70.More >
An Olathe man who admitted he stole more than $275,000 in merchandise from a store where he worked.More >
A Florida mother, who was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car, complained about it being “too hot” in a police cruiser on her way to jail.More >
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >
Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned.More >
A woman from Pennsylvania has been arrested after police said she allegedly lit her boyfriend on fire and used urine to put out the flames.More >
Emergency crews had to shut down a major highway early Tuesday morning after a semi-truck burst into flames. The truck burst into flames about 2:45 a.m. while heading west on Interstate 435 near Quivira RoadMore >
A man was found shot to death inside his car Monday morning after the car crashed in front of a Burger King on Blue Parkway in Kansas City, Mo.More >
Police in Kansas City Police are searching for two men who robbed an adult store in June. It happened about 9:14 p.m. on June 29, at the Cirilla's located at 7236 Wornall Road.More >
Emergency crews are at an elevator rescue in the area of 3150 Mercier Street in Kansas City.More >
