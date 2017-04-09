KU's Devonte Graham announces return for senior season - KCTV5

KU's Devonte Graham announces return for senior season

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte Graham has announced he's returning for his senior season. 

Graham averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds a game during his junior season at KU. 

He's been a key part of two Kansas Jayhawks' Elite Eight runs. 

He was named to the All-Big 12 second team. 

With the graduation of Frank Mason III, Graham's role for the Jayhawks will increase in the 2017-18 season. 

