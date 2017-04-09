Top 100 basketball recruit Blake Harris chooses Mizzou - KCTV5

Top 100 basketball recruit Blake Harris chooses Mizzou

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Andrew Carter, Anchor/Reporter
Point guard Blake Harris, out of Chapel Hill, NC, announced Sunday afternoon he had selected Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Missouri Tigers basketball program added another key piece to its incoming roster for the 2017-18 season. 

Point guard Blake Harris, out of Chapel Hill, NC, announced Sunday afternoon he had selected Missouri over several schools, most notably Michigan State, Connecticut and Memphis. 

Harris is a three-star to four-star prospect, depending on which recruiting service you follow. 

He's ranked in ESPN's 100 Top and Rivals' Top 150.

