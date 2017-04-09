Top 100 basketball recruit Blake Harris chooses Mizzou

Point guard Blake Harris, out of Chapel Hill, NC, announced Sunday afternoon he had selected Missouri. (Blake Harris Twitter)

The Missouri Tigers basketball program added another key piece to its incoming roster for the 2017-18 season.

Point guard Blake Harris, out of Chapel Hill, NC, announced Sunday afternoon he had selected Missouri over several schools, most notably Michigan State, Connecticut and Memphis.

Harris is a three-star to four-star prospect, depending on which recruiting service you follow.

He's ranked in ESPN's 100 Top and Rivals' Top 150.

