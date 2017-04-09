Man charged in connection to Blue Springs Amber Alert

A Maryland man has been charged with enticing a minor for sex one day after being arrested in connection to an Amber Alert in Blue Springs.

William L. Dela-Cruz has been taken into custody in Wentzville, Missouri. Police say Jason A. Dela-Cruz turned himself into authorities in Ohio.

William Dela-Cruz was charged on Monday with enticing a minor for sex. The victim told police she had been involved in an online relationship since November 2016.

Court documents say William Dela-Cruz and Jason Dela-Cruz drove from Maryland to Missouri to pick up the victim.

The Blue Springs Police Department said someone at a diner in Wentzville recognized the girl and suspect from the AMBER Alert and called the police

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old Blue Springs girl.

Her parents say she was babysitting at home last night on Saturday and that, before they returned home, she left with a man she met online. The vehicle is described as a "silver" 2015 Nissan Versa bearing Maryland plates "6CK5071." Highway patrol said they may be headed to Maryland.

She was last seen in northern Blue Springs near Highway 7 and Roanoak, the mother said. The incident happened in the 2500 block of Northwest 6th Street at 11:21 p.m. where she was last seen getting into the car described above.

She is traveling with William L. Dela-Cruz, a 22-year-old Asian man. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The man driving the car, according to BSPD, is 24-year-old Jason A. Dela-Cruz.

Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory previously, as well. Blue Springs police are also investigating.

