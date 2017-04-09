Police ID 2 teens killed in crash that also injured 7 after driver ignored police

Friends and family say the driver, 15-year-old Isaiah Stroble, was a great person. On Sunday, they gathered to mourn.

The scene at 80th and Maurer on Sunday morning where two young teens died. (KCTV)

Authorities say a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old died and seven other teens were injured when their vehicle slammed into a tree shortly after the driver refused to stop for police.

The victims have been identified as Isaiah Stroble, 15, and Angelito X. Espinosa, 13, both of Kansas City, KS.

Officer Danny Chavez says an officer noticed a vehicle driving without headlights in the 15700 block of W. 87th Street and tried to stop it about 4:35 a.m. Sunday. He tried to pull the car over, but the driver would not stop and accelerated away from the officer.

The officer lost sight of the car, turned off his police lights, and did not pursue it further. A short time later, however, he came across the same car wrecked into a tree at 80th and Maurer.

It is said the vehicle collided with the tree at a high rate of speed.

Friends and family say the driver, Isaiah, was a great person. On Sunday, they gathered to mourn.

"He was a very loved person," said cousin Darian Wilson. "It's so hard to lose someone so close to me."

Isaiah was a student at Argentine Middle School, Wilson said.

Family member described Isaiah as an outgoing, friendly teenager who loved to play video games.

"He would sit there for hours and hours and play and play and play," said Sandra Arnold, Isaiah's aunt.

His family said he should not have been driver, so when a police officer flashed his lights, the teenager sped off and wrecked.

"It was a bad decision on his part and everyone in the vehicle," Arnold said. "They need to make good decisions and listen to their parents."

The car had a total of nine people in it. The seven individuals who did not die were taken to local hospitals. One of those seven individuals is a young female teen who is in critical condition as of 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Editor's note: Initial reports said that the two individuals who died were 14 and 15 years old, but that has since changed.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.