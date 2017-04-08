Couple reunites for prom after bonding during medical treatment

Both Graham and Liddy underwent multiple limb-lengthening surgeries to help with their condition, and formed a bond that has lasted through the years. (Photo provided by Paulette Rider)

Graham Rider and Liddy Anstoetter are going together to prom after forming a friendship while undergoing treatment. (Photo provided by Jennifer Peters)

It’s prom season and one young couple is sharing this memorable moment together after having gone through so much before.

The bond between Graham Rider and Liddy Anstoetter is stronger than most. The two were brought together through a medical condition known as achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism that results in significantly shorter stature and varying degrees of limb deformity.

The two met seven years ago in Florida, where they would undergo the first of many painful surgeries that would result in adding length to their limbs.

“Waking up after an eight-hour surgery with four broken bones and metal pins in my legs was pretty rough for me,” said Anstoetter. “I had no idea what was going on, I was 10-years-old.”

But Rider, who was right down the hall, knew exactly what was going on, because he was going through the same thing.

The two started a friendship that would continue through the years. Jennifer Peters, Liddy’s mother, made sure the two stayed friends.

“Graham and Liddy just had such a great friendship and connection right off the bat that we just decided we’d schedule all our future surgeries at the same time and we can hang out and have fun and put smiles on our face and make the best of it,” said Peters.

In order for prom night to happen, Rider, who is from Connecticut, had to find a way to get to Leawood. Rider’s flight to Kansas City was canceled because of bad weather in the east, so him, his mother and sister all hopped in the car and drove 20 hours to Leawood.

“I was very excited when she asked me if I wanted to come out. I said of course! So we’ll see how this goes,” said Rider.

If their past together is any indication, prom should be no big deal.

“He’s the only one who knows what both go through, understand it. The physical, emotional pain. We help each other out,” said Anstoetter.

“In my opinion, she knows me better than I know me,” he said.

