Man in custody after firing off gun in neighborhood

One man is in custody after discharging multiple rounds while walking through a neighborhood.

At about 3 p.m., Olathe Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pasadena Dr. on an armed disturbance.

When officers arrived, the suspect shot of multiple rounds. An officer discharged his department issued handgun at the suspect.

No one was injured during the incident and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking for anyone with information to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950, or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

