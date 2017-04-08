One person in life-threatening condition after stabbing

One person is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed at 34th and The Paseo. (Grady Reid/KCTV5)

One person is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed.

Police were called to 34th and The Paseo at about 6:55 p.m. on a cutting call.

One person was taken into custody.

Police are investigating this incident.

