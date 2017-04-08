2 suspects kidnap man in Raytown, beat him, steal his vehicle - KCTV5

2 suspects kidnap man in Raytown, beat him, steal his vehicle

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -

On Thursday, a man told Raytown police that he had been kidnapped in the 9000 block of E. MO-350 Highway around 5:40 p.m. 

The two suspects were described as Hispanic men. They demanded drugs and money from the victim before forcing him into his own SUV, a green 1997 Honda CRV.

The suspects drove to a wooded area in KC and hit him in the head multiple times with handguns. 

The suspects then left the area in the victim's SUV and left the victim behind. 

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).  

