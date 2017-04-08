Runner dies at Rock the Parkway half marathon in KC - KCTV5

Runner dies at Rock the Parkway half marathon in KC

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
Runners taking off from the starting line at Rock the Parkway on Saturday morning. (KCTV) Runners taking off from the starting line at Rock the Parkway on Saturday morning. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A statement from a sponsor has confirmed that a man died at the Rock the Parkway half marathon on Saturday. 

Kristi Widmar with Burns & McDonnell, who sponsored the race, confirmed that a man collapsed while there and died.

A statement from Burns & McDonnell said: "We are sad to share that a runner who collapsed at Rock the Parkway this morning has passed away. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 for updates. 

A total of 7,000 runners from across the country took part in the half marathon in KC. Money raised benefited Science City.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.