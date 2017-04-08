Runner dies at Rock the Parkway half marathon in KC

Runners taking off from the starting line at Rock the Parkway on Saturday morning. (KCTV)

A statement from a sponsor has confirmed that a man died at the Rock the Parkway half marathon on Saturday.

Kristi Widmar with Burns & McDonnell, who sponsored the race, confirmed that a man collapsed while there and died.

A statement from Burns & McDonnell said: "We are sad to share that a runner who collapsed at Rock the Parkway this morning has passed away. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 for updates.

A total of 7,000 runners from across the country took part in the half marathon in KC. Money raised benefited Science City.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.