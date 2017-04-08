Police investigating death of child in KC - KCTV5

Police investigating death of child in KC

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating the death of a child in KC on Saturday. 

Officers went to a house in the 2900 block of E. 29th Street just after noon after receiving a call for an ambulance.

When the authorities arrived, they found a child dead at the house. 

Authorities told KCTV5 News this is not a homicide. 

No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 for updates.

