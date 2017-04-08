Deputies ID body recovered from Shawnee Mission Park Lake - KCTV5

Deputies ID body recovered from Shawnee Mission Park Lake

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
The scene at Shawnee Mission Park on Saturday afternoon. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV) The scene at Shawnee Mission Park on Saturday afternoon. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

A Shawnee man whose body was found in Shawnee Mission Park Lake had been reported missing for more than a month, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say fingerprint analyses confirmed the man's identity as 35-year-old Dawit Tesfaye. The Shawnee Police Department says they have been looking for Tesfaye for the past five weeks.

Authorities say Tesfaye went missing on March 2. 

Johnson County Park Police received a call about a body partially submerged in lake about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office personnel, including crime scene investigators and detectives, responded to the area to assist in the investigation as well as personnel from Johnson County Med-Act, Lenexa Fire Department, Lenexa Dive Team and Shawnee Fire Department.

Police said Tuesday that there are no indications of foul play related to Tesfaye's death, and that the preliminary investigation suggests that this was not an accidental drowning. 

Investigators say they're awaiting the official coroner's report.

