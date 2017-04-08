Wentworth Military Academy and College to close after 137 years

Wentworth Military Academy and College in Missouri will be closing its doors on May 31 after 137 years.

A viewer told KCTV5 that a letter announcing the closure was sent to students and alumni, and provided an image of the letter. The letter's contents were confirmed by attorney Allan Hallquist, who is representing the college.

The letter says the college will be closing because "declining revenues and increased costs made it impossible for Wentworth to continue providing the level of education and services expected, while remaining financially viable."

It said that the remainder of the semester is expected to carry on as far as classes, the Military Ball, commencement and commissioning are considered.

The college said in the letter that it will help students transition to other schools to help avoid interruptions in their educations.

Wentworth, located in Lexington, Missouri, opened in 1880. A total of 220 cadets live at the facility; 55 of those are high schoolers. A total of 300 students attend classes there.

"We hope that the memories and relationships that you developed at Wentworth will continue far into the future," the letter closes.

