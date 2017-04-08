Grandview police close street, investigate bomb threat

Grandview police were on the scene in two locations and closed a street as a result of at least one bomb threat, they said.

The first location was at 1200 Main. The second was along 13th Street between134th and 133rd. Therefore, 13th Street was closed.

It is unknown whether police found anything, or were merely investigating the threat around 12:30 p.m.

Just before 1:30 p.m., no police were visible in either area and the road was reopened.

