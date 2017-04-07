Charges dismissed against woman arrested in connection with Sarah DeLeon cold case

Charges were dismissed against Carolyn J. Heckert today in connection with the death of Sarah DeLeon, a cold case. (Smithville Police Department)

Charges have been dismissed against Carolyn J. Heckert, who was charged last year with first-degree murder in connection to a case nearly 30 years old.

Wyandotte County Judge Aaron Roberts dismissed the first-degree premeditated murder charge against Heckert on Friday. The judge did not feel that there was enough evidence to tie her to the crime.

She was charged in October of 2016 in connection with the death of Sarah De Leon, whose body was found in the area of Interstate 435 and Walcott on December 29, 1989. She had a head wound and had been stabbed multiple times.

Her car was found dumped near Interstate 70 and 78th Street.

Investigators have publicly linked the cases of DeLeon and Diana Ault, a young mother who was gunned down January 1994 in her kitchen in front of her children.

Ault’s 4-year-old child attempted to call 911 when she was shot, but couldn’t figure it out. The 4-year-old sat with his baby sister and mother’s body for three hours.

Bill Laskey believed Carolyn Heckert was responsible for his daughter’s death.

