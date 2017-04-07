Bowling Bash KC event raises money for 2 metro officers

The first ever Bowling Bash KC benefitted the Kansas City Police Officer Memorial Foundation. (KCTV)

It’s a strike for a good cause.

KMBZ’s Dana and Parks hosted the first ever Bowling Bash KC to benefit the Kansas City Police Officer Memorial Foundation.

All proceeds from the bowl-a-thon went toward both Independence Of?cer Tom Wagstaff who was shot in the line of duty and Kansas City police detective GL Springer who is battling cancer.

Police Officers from all over the Metro came out to show their support, but it didn’t end there.

Local business and community members also attended to help raise money for the two officers.

According to the President of the KC Fraternal Order of Police, Brad Lemon, it meant a lot to have so many people show up.

“An event like this reminds us that we’re just men and women that do a job and want to protect our communities. To do this and be able to hang out with our community and have a little fun and have a little comradery is kind of neat,” Lemon said.

The event was held at Park Lanes in Shawnee.

If you weren't able to make it out to Friday’s event and would like to donate, go to this link and click on the “donate” button.

