Royals ballpark introduces menu for 2017

Get ready, Royals fans. Kauffman Stadium and Aramark just introduced the 2017 food menu for the ballpark.

Whether you’re in general concessions area or the newly renovated Diamond Club, the choices aren't going to disappoint you.

A hot dog with cheddar cheese, a fried egg and white sausage gravy, and a burnt end chili burger are just a few options that'll be available to those in the general concessions area.

If you're lucky enough to score some tickets in the Diamond Club, you'll want to try some of the homemade ice cream that's made to order.

Or perhaps head to the rotisserie counter for some truffled mac and cheese or a lemon garlic chicken sandwich.

According to Executive Chef, James Mehne, the idea behind all of these creations stems from what’s trending in the industry.

“What people like, what people want. We take that and what’s cultural to Kansas City, what’s local to Kansas City and we twist it, we bend it and we make it our own,” Mehne said.

Now of course, these are just a few items that will be offered to fans this season.

If you'd like to see the rest, you'll have to visit Kauffman stadium.

A look at some of the highlights coming to the Kauffman Stadium menus! #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/59IUnuhmpP — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 7, 2017

Before the Royals return home, here's a look at some of what's new to the #KauffmanStadium menu. Follow @AbigaelKCTV5 for more! pic.twitter.com/FD7vVKOzin — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 7, 2017

