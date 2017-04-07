Syrian immigrants in KC share their opinions about Trump's strikes on Syria

Local Syrian immigrants say more needs to happen, especially with the history of the current Syrian leadership and past efforts to calm down the civil crisis. (KCTV)

Nationally and locally, Syrian immigrants are talking about President Donald Trump’s decision to take action against Syria.

For Syrian immigrants in KC, it’s raised a variety of questions such as: “What’s next?” and “What took so long?”

In a time when there’s been so much focus on keeping immigrants out, those who spoke with KCTV5 said they’re glad that President Trump has taken some action.

However, they are all looking to see what President Trump does next because they say more needs to happen, especially with the history of the current Syrian leadership and past efforts to calm down the civil crisis.

They say a "one and done" operation won’t bring about the necessary change that needs to happen.

“I belong to this city,” Dr. Mohammad Taha, a Syrian immigrant, said. “I belong to those people and then to see them gassed to death, it's very emotional for me. I couldn't watch. I'm not surprised with the shockwave that went through the world with that. Nobody can see that and be silent.”

For Taha, it’s been hard to watch with family still in the area, especially since his home city has been destroyed.

Now a Doctor at the University of Kansas Hospital, he said he hopes to see continued action against the Assad regime.

“Typically, I'm an anti-war person,” he said. “I don't like war. I don't like the United States to be involved, especially in the Middle East. But this is different. I think action has to happen, but I would like to see a strategy for solving this crisis.”

“I don't want this to just be a reactionary type move and nothing else happen,” he said. “Because if it was, I'm very sure Assad will test the international community again, and he could do something else that would cross another line. And if there's no repercussion, if there's no strategy put in place to solve this crisis, this move would not do much.”

Nearby, Mohammad Almohimed echoes those sentiments by supporting Trump’s move, but saying a plan has to be put together to truly fix this situation.

“I think it's the right move because if there were any negotiations, it would have been done by now,” he said. “It's been six years already. How long are we going to wait and how many more people have to die?”

“That doesn’t mean it’s the end of the war in Syria,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that the killing will stop. That doesn’t mean no more children will suffer. Yes, it’s a message to the Syrian regime that says, ‘Hey. We’re here. We’re watching you. You need to stop doing this. You need to get out.’”

KCTV5 News asked Dr. Taha was what he was hearing from his family back home. He said he couldn’t say because there is so much government control there that even speaking out against the conditions could be a risk.

Ambassadors have warned that the U.S. is prepared to take further action, but hope it won’t be necessary.

