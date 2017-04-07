Demolition will close I-435 near 83rd Street Bridge until Monday morning

A big section of I-435 on the Missouri side is closing down Friday night, and it will stay closed until Monday morning. (KCTV5)

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close all lanes and ramps of northbound and southbound Interstate 435 at the intersection of I-435 and 83rd Street between U.S. Highway 71 and Missouri Highway 350 for bridge demolition.

The closure will happen at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. Motorists should find alternate routes.

Bridge demolition will not impact the local residents as the 83rd St. Bridge crossing has been closed for several years.

